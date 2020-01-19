Left Menu
Industrial Estate being set up in JK's Udhampur: Union minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 20:49 IST
Industrial Estate being set up in JK's Udhampur: Union minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday announced a new industrial estate for Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district to attract investors. Singh was speaking during his visit to Udhampur as part of the central government's outreach programme and he also announced a new bus stand in the district.

"About 1,000 acres land has been identified in Udhampur for the new industrial estate," the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said. He said this would attract investors and promote Udhampur as an industrial hub.

"This will in turn generate employment opportunities for the local youth," he said, adding the decision was a timely one because the Global Investors Summit was being planned in Jammu and Srinagar in April. Singh said the popular demand for a new bus stand in Udhampur has been accepted and now the process to finalise the land is underway.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the Rs 190-crore Devika River Rejuvenation and Beautification Project which was sanctioned in 2017, but took off only after the Lt Governor took over. "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

The benefits of central government schemes should reach the last man in the queue, he said and also emphasised upon strengthening grassroot-level democracy.

