25-year-old man killed by friend in Bengal's Habra

A 25-year-old man was strangulated to death by his friend after a fight broke out when they were drinking in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Banipore area in Habra police station area when Bhajan Paik and his two other friends were drinking in a field, a senior officer said.

One of the friends left the spot midway, and then a fight broke out between Bhajan and Balaji, he said. Balaji strangled Bhajan, whose body was found on Sunday morning from the field, police said.

Balaji has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime, they said..

