J-K DG Prisons visits UP, interacts with detenues from UT

Director General of Prisons of Jammu and Kashmir V K Singh on Sunday visited Uttar Pradesh and interacted with 17 detenues from the Union Territory who are lodged in the Lucknow district jail, an official spokesman said here. At present 220 detenues from Jammu and Kashmir are lodged in six jails of Uttar Pradesh and Singh would be taking up the matter regarding "e-mulaqat" with the Uttar Pradesh jail administration to enable Kashmir-based relatives to interact with the detenues lodged in UP jails over video-conference, the spokesman said.

He said the DG Prisons visited prison headquarters Lucknow where he was informed about the working of the headquarters which supervises 72 jails of Uttar Pradesh accommodating more than one lakh inmates. Singh interacted with the 17 detenues from Jammu and Kashmir lodged in the Lucknow district jail and enquired about their health and other facilities being provided to them.

He was informed that the detenues are regularly allowed to meet their relatives and regular health check-ups are conducted, the spokesman said. He said Singh appreciated the efforts of UP jail authorities.

The detenues were taken into custody after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into Union territories in August last year.

