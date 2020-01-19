Left Menu
TRS govt making false claims, fake promises, says Cong leader

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 21:52 IST
  • Created: 19-01-2020 21:52 IST
TRS govt making false claims, fake promises, says Cong leader Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI)Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday accused TRS working president and state Minister K T Rama Rao of indulging in 'headline management' by making false and hollow claims of development. Uttam Kumar Reddy was addressing a series of meetings in Nalgonda and Kodad besides having live interaction with party workers on social media platform, as part of the election campaign for municipal elections.

In a press statement here, he alleged that KTR (as Rama Rao is popularly known as) has failed to perform as the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development. The development in areas under municipalities and municipal corporations came to a halt ever since TRS came to power. The entire existing infrastructure in urban local bodies was created under the previous Congress regime," he said.

However, KTR has been making false claims of development and cheating the people with fake promises by giving big statements in newspapers, Uttam Kumar Reddy was quoted as saying in the release. According to the TPCC chief, such tactics would not work in favour of TRS as people have realised that only Congress party could bring development.

He said many urban local bodies had no money to even bear the operational expenses. Uttam Kumar Reddy promised that he would take up developmental works in all municipalities under Nalgonda, Suryapet, Halia, Nandikonda, Nereducherla, Huzurnagar, Miryalguda and Devarkonda from his MP Funds.

He said the Congress party would win majority of seats in all the municipalities and municipal corporations going to polls on January 22. As promised in the Vision 2020 Document, the Congress party would ensure better roads, safe drinkingwater, cleanliness, proper sewerage system and other civic amenities if voted to power, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Also, he slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not clarifying on his stand over implementing NPR in Telangana and said many states have categorically rejected CAA, NRC and NPR and that Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have passed resolutions rejecting the CAA and NRC. However, KCR (as Rao is also referred to) has been maintaining silence to support the BJP agenda, the Congress leader asserted.

He condemned the Chief Minister for not responding to repeated appeals by the Congress party to convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution rejecting CAA and NRC. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

