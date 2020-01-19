Left Menu
Shirdi bandh to be withdrawn from Sunday midnight

  PTI
  • |
  Shirdi
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-01-2020 22:35 IST
Shirdi bandh to be withdrawn from Sunday midnight

Residents of Shirdi in Maharashtra will call off from Sunday midnight the day-long bandh, observed in the temple town amid a row over the birthplace of 19th century saint Saibaba. Leaders representing the Shirdi residents said that the decision to call off the shutdown was taken at a 'gram sabha' on Sunday evening in view of the meeting called by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the issue.

They, however, warned that if the meeting with the CM fails to bring any satisfactory solution, an aggressive protest will be launched. "The decision to end the bandh from Sunday midnight was taken in the evening 'gram sabha' (meeting) of local residents of Shirdi, representatives of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST)," Shiv Sena MP from Shirdi, Sadashiv Lokhande, said.

He said that besides him, representatives from Pathri and Shirdi, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, CEO of SSST, will attend the meeting called by the CM at 2 pm on Monday. The bandh, which began after Saturday midnight, was observed to protest against Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of grant of Rs 100 crore for development of facilities at "Sai janmasthan" (birthplace) at Pathri in Parbhani district, nearly 273 kms away from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

Saibaba, a prominent spiritual figure of the 19th century, is equally revered by Hindus and Muslims. Former trustee of the temple, Kailash Kote, said that if the outcome of the CM's meeting is not satisfactory, then the residents of Shirdi will protest aggressively.

About 500 locals were present at the gram sabha, he said. Another former trustee sachin Tambe Patilsaid that the bandh will be called off after Sunday midnight.

"Since the meeting is scheduled tomorrow at 2 pm, we decided to call off the bandh. If the outcome is not satisfactory for us, we will decide the future course of action," he said. Apart from Shirdi, Sunday's bandh was also observed in at least 25 villages around the temple town.

On Sunday morning, a rally was taken out by devotees of Saibaba and locals around the Shirdi temple. However, the Saibaba temple remained open throughout the day with no report of devotees facing any inconvenience even as shops and eateries downed their shutters and vehicles remained off roads.

The devotees were allowed to offer prayers at the temple and residents of Shirdi provided food and water for the devotees visiting the shrine, officials of the temple trust and Ahmednagar district administration said. There are many beliefs about the actual birth place of the mystique saint, who enjoys a massive following in India and among Indians abroad.

Residents of Pathri village often cite Saibaba's biography 'Sri Saisachharitra' to claim that he was born in their town..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA's tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Inter stall in Lecce as Rebic lifts AC Milan

Inter Milans Serie A title push hit another stumbling block on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce as Ante Rebic fired city rivals AC Milan to a last gasp 3-2 win over Udinese. Antonio Contes Inter looked to be bringing home maximum poin...

CG govt forms judicial panel to probe 2009 Rajnandagon ambush

The Chhattisgarh government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to probe the 2009 Naxal attack in Rajnandagon district in which 29 police personnel, including a superintendent of police, were killed in three separate strikes on...

On days like this, if it comes off, it looks good: Rohit

The elegant Rohit Sharma had tried to experiment with his game in the first two ODIs but stuck to his original template of wait and attack during his series-winning century against Australia on Sunday. Rohit 119 scored his 29th ODI hundred ...

Modi govt should come clean on 'deradicalisation' camps: Sitaram Yechury

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government should come clean on whether deradicalisation camps exist in the country and if so whether the Army was running them. Our Central Committee has discussed the outra...
