Maha: Man held for bid to kill mother of woman he stalked

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to kill the 52- year-old mother of a woman whom he had been stalking in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Meena Tayde, a ragpicker, lived with her 30-year-old daughter, who separated from her husband 10 years ago, in Powai Chowk area of Ulhasnagar township here, an official at Central police station said.

The accused, Naresh Anil Gangawane (28), was allegedly stalking Tayde's daughter since last six months but the latter had been spurning his advances, he said, adding that he also used to abuse the two women. On Sunday afternoon, he allegedly attacked Tayde with a sword, the official said.

The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she was undergoing treatment, he said. Based on the victim's complaint, the accused was arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Arms Act, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.