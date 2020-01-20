Gang busted for cheating people on pretext of providing domestic helps

The Delhi police has busted a gang in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing domestic helps, officials said on Monday.

They used to charge hefty amount for providing the domestic helps, who used also flee after stealing of valuables from the house, an officer said. PTI NIT

HMB

