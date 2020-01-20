Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhaya's father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice. His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case, challenging a Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of offence.

"It is a matter of happiness that the court has rejected his plea. But whenever a petition comes up in court regarding our case, our heart starts beating faster. In the end, we get positive news only," Nirbhaya's father told PTI. While accusing the four convicts of using 'delaying tactics' by filing pleas, he urged the apex court to frame guidelines to ensure that victims can get time-bound justice.

"The case has been heard thrice by the lower court, the Delhi High Court and the SC. The SC should use some special powers to set some time limit for filing applications. "It is not about Nirbhaya but even other daughters also. We request it to frame guidelines so that Nirbhaya and other daughters get justice in a time-bound manner," he said.

A Delhi court had on Friday issued fresh death warrants for February 1 against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- in the case. A 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six people before she was thrown out on the road.

