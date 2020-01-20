Fake pharmacy call centre duping US nationals busted, 2 held

Two people were arrested in Andheri in the metropolis for allegedly operating a fake call centre that targeted United States nationals on the pretext of selling cheap medicines online, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team raided the third floor of Sumer Plaza and busted a fake call centre and arrested two people, identified as Mudassar Harun Makandar (34) and Ashley Glen D'souza (34) on Friday, Unit XI senior inspector Sunil Mane said.

"They would target US citizens through VoIP calls by claiming to be an online pharmacy. They would offer to sell Viagra, Cilais and Levitra, generally medicines for sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, at cheap rates. Once the sale was made and the payment obtained online, the accused would stop contact with the buyer," another official said. A case was registered for cheating and impersonation under relevant sections of IPC and Information Technology Act, the official said..

