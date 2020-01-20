Power dept employees take out candle march, demand arrest of accused in junior engineer murder case

Employees of the power department on Monday took out a candle march here to protest against police for failing to nab the accused in the murder case of a junior engineer. Junior engineer Pradeep Kumar (35) was shot dead around 9.30 pm on Thursday last in the Jamuna Paar area when he was returning from Panigaon power sub-station, police had said.

“We are taking the candle march against the failure of police to nab the culprit in the murder case,” zonal secretary of the employees’ union, Ansul Sharma, said. The employees are also demanding a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Kumar’s family and “shaheed” (martyr) status for him since he was killed during duty hours, another union leader Sachin Dwivedi said.

Sharma said they will continue their strike till the demands are met.

