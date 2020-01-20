Woman riding pillion killed in road accident in Nagpur

A 40-year-old woman was killed when a speeding truck hit her two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion with her husband and eight-year-old son, police said on Monday. The accident occurred at Bharat Nagar Chowk under the Kalamna police station area on Sunday evening, they said.

The deceased was identified as Bhagwati Fulsingh Verma (40), a resident of Pardi here, the police added. The family of three had gone to the Dipti Signal area to meet a relative in the afternoon. The accident occurred when they were returning home, the police said.

While passing through Bharat Nagar Chowk, an unidentified truck came from behind with great speed and hit their two-wheeler, a Luna moped, they said. The three fell on the road and Bhagwati sustained internal injuries, the police said, adding she was rushed to hospital in an unconscious condition, but did not survive.

Her husband and son escaped with minor injuries. A police officer said CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the truck involved in the accident.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC, including one related to causing death by negligence, and the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered, the police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

