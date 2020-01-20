Left Menu
Ex-Delhi ministers Lovely, Yusuf declare assets worth Rs 81 L and 1.35 cr

  Updated: 20-01-2020 22:46 IST
Former Delhi ministers and senior Congress leaders Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf have assets worth 81 lakh and 1.35 crore respectively, according to declaration before the poll officers on Monday. Lovely filed his nomination papers from East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar while Yusuf has submitted his papers from the Ballimaran constituency for the February 8 polls.

Lovely, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from east Delhi, has declared personal assets amounting to Rs 81,24,311, including his movable and immovable properties. He has also declared Rs 4.58 crore as his wife's assets. Haroon, who has represented Ballimaran in the past, has movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.35 crore while his wife has assets amounting to Rs 2.99 crore.

