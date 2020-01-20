Left Menu
Pangsau Pass International Fest begins in Arunachal Pradesh

  PTI
  • |
  Itanagar
  • |
  Updated: 20-01-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:56 IST
The age-old India-Myanmar cultural, traditional and religious affinity would be emboldened by the Pangsau Pass International Festival, Myanmar Ambassador Moe Kyaw Aung said after declaring the three-day historic event open in bordering Changlang district on Monday. The festival opened with much grandeur amid a mammoth gathering of dignitaries, government officials, cultural troupes, artistes and tourist from all over India.

"Such festival facilitates both nations to exchange their rich culture, hold trade and uphold bonhomie to maintain the age-old ties," said Aung, who was the chief guest of the event. The myriad beauty of culture would be known to the world, particularly to South East Asia through this festival to help explore the enchanting beauty of Arunachal, said deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, while highlighting the history of Stillwell or Ledo Road and essence of the festival.

The area boasts of numerous historic monuments such as Stilwell Road, World War-II Cemetery, the Lake of No Return and the Hell Gate, besides the border market offering huge scope for tourism, said Mein, who was the guest of honour..

