Hyderabad: Panther found on a terrace rescued successfully

A team of Nehru Zoological Park has successfully rescued a panther that was found on a terrace here on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:25 IST
Hyderabad: Panther found on a terrace rescued successfully
Panther successfully rescued by a team of Nehru Zoo Park on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

A team of Nehru Zoological Park has successfully rescued a panther that was found on a terrace here on Monday. N Kshitija, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park said: "Today morning, after receiving information from the Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) of Ranga Reddy district about a Panther hiding on the roof of a house near the railway station of Shadnagar and causing distress and panic to the local residents, we have instructed the zoo rescue team to rush to the spot."

"Dr. MA Hakeem along with his team members rushed to the spot and tranquilized the Panther which was sleeping below the staircase in a house. After darting, the animal went into the kitchen room and sat down calmly before it got sedated," the official said in a release. It added, "As the animal strayed to the residential area, the rescue team put a lot of effort and tranquilized the animal after securing the surrounding area with a net. The animal was taken into the shifting cage and examined for the injuries, but it was found that no external injuries were present."

According to the officials, the animal was shifted to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for observation as per the instructions given by the higher officials of the Forest Department. "The estimated age of the animal is about 5 to 6 years and the officials confirmed that it is a male panther. The overall condition of the animal is stable and will be kept under the observation of veterinary Doctors for the next 48 hours," the officials stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

