Afghan student stabbed at Goa University, 1 held

A person has been arrested by Panaji Police for allegedly stabbing an Afghan student at the Goa University grounds here.

  • Panaji (Goa)
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 04:02 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 04:02 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A person has been arrested by Panaji Police for allegedly stabbing an Afghan student at the Goa University grounds here. The victim identified as Matiulla Aria is currently recuperating at a hospital in the state capital. However, the police is on the lookout for the three other accused, who are still absconding.

"One Satish Nilakanthe, a resident of Talegaon has been arrested in connection with the case," Akshay Parsekar, Sub-Inspector told ANI. An FIR has been filed under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa chief Ahraz Mulla has written to the Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) regarding the incident and has demanded strong action against all those criminals who are spoiling the harmony of Goa University. "Goa has been gone for a ride and students of Goa are fearing a JNU like situation in Goa very soon with notice of such attacks on a regular basis. The attack on the Afghani student in Goa also brings a question mark to the security of the foreign students who come to study and will send a very wrong message to the entire world regarding the law and order of the country," Mulla wrote in the statement.

"We demand your kind authority for a strong action against all those criminals who are spoiling the harmony of Goa University and we strongly demand police protection in all colleges of Goa to prevent a JNU or Jamia like situation in Goa University considering the unrest that has taken place following the attack," he added. The NSUI president has also demanded ABVP to be banned in the campuses to maintain law and order in the Goa University. (ANI)

