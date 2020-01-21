Youth makes car model out of snow in J-K's Srinagar

A youth has made a car model out of snow that is garnering the interest of locals in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Zubair Ahmad said, "I have been doing this since childhood. I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal."

"I just need resources. I want to create something for the world to see," added Ahmad who is in the business of car accessories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.