Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabarimala temple closes after a peaceful pilgrimage season

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 13:15 IST
Sabarimala temple closes after a peaceful pilgrimage season

After a peaceful Mandalam- Makaravilakku pilgrimage season of over two-months, the portals of the Lord Ayyappa Temple here were closed after performing customary rituals and pujas on Tuesday. Though the annual Makaravilakku was held here on January 15, the hill top temple, nestled in a reserve forest in the Western Ghats, was open for devotees to offer worship till Monday evening.

Even the last day of the pilgrimage witnessed heavy rush of devotees, including those from neighbouring states, at the Sannidhanam (temple complex), sources at the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body, which manages the shrine, said. Customary rites like "aashtadrvya mahaganapathi homam', 'abhishekam' and 'usha nivedyam', were performed under the aegis of tantri (head priest) Mahesh Mohanaru in the early hours of Tuesday.

In accordance with the tradition, the royal designate of the Pandalam Palace, where according to legend Lord Ayyappa had spent his childhood, offered prayers before the sanctum sanctorum. He later led the procession carrying the sacred jewels 'thiruvabharanam', brought here to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on the day of Makaravilakku, back to the Palace.

Melsanthi (chief priest), A K Sudheer Namboothiri performed the 'bhasmabhishekam', the offering of holy ash, on the idol of the Lord Ayyappa and closed the doors of the sanctum sanctorum singing 'harivarasanam', the sacred lullaby, marking the culmination of over 60-day pilgrimage season. The hillock temple would be opened on February 13 for monthly pooja and would receive devotees for the next five days, TDB sources added.

The shrine, which draws devotees from various parts of the country, had witnessed unprecedented protests by right wing outfits and BJP workers last year after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the September 28, 2018 Supreme Court order lifting the traditional ban on women and girls in menstrual age from offering prayers. However, this year, against the backdrop of the top court's decision to refer a batch of review pleas against its earlier verdict to a larger bench, the state government had said those women desirous of visiting the hill temple should get a "court order" and it would not encourage activism.

During this season, some young women who came to Sabarimala were not allowed by authorities to trek to the Ayyappa temple..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Yuan tumbles, yen rallies as spread of China virus unnerves markets

Chinas yuan tumbled on Tuesday, pulling away from six-month highs against the dollar, while the yen rallied as the spread of a pneumonia-like virus in China sparked a sudden bout of risk aversion and rattled world markets.China reported a f...

France to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035 - document

France plans to shut down 14 nuclear reactors by 2035, starting with two at Fessenheim this year, according to French governments public consultation document on energy policy.The French government could also ask EDF to shut down two reacto...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways cancels 'a few domestic flights' -spokesman

South African Airways SAA has cancelled a few domestic flights, the state airlines spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday, adding that a statement would be issued shortly.SAA is running short of cash after the government failed to provide 2 ...

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020