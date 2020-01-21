Sanjay Kumar joins IndiGo as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer

AirAsia India's former Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Kumar has joined IndiGo as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, a source said on Tuesday. Kumar had left IndiGo to join AirAsia India.

He has also worked at erstwhile Sahara Airlines. "Sanjay Kumar has returned to budget carrier IndiGo. This time he has joined the airline as its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer from this month," the source told PTI.

He was not available for comments. There were no immediate response from IndiGo to PTI queries on this issue.

In November 2019, he quit AirAsia India after holding the position of Chief Operating Officer for less than a year. Prior to that, he was Chief Commercial Officer at IndiGo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.