BharatMatrimony strengthens TamilMatrimony footprint

Online matchmaking serviceprovider, BharatMatrimony on Tuesday said it has strengthenedthe presence of TamilMatrimony in Tamil Nadu by adding threeoutlets in city

The Chennai-based company recently inaugurated threestores in Pammal, Hasthinapuram and Ambattur taking the totalto 41 in the state, a press release said

BharatMatrimony has more than 145 stores in 13 states,it said.

