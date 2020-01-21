BharatMatrimony strengthens TamilMatrimony footprint
Online matchmaking serviceprovider, BharatMatrimony on Tuesday said it has strengthenedthe presence of TamilMatrimony in Tamil Nadu by adding threeoutlets in city
The Chennai-based company recently inaugurated threestores in Pammal, Hasthinapuram and Ambattur taking the totalto 41 in the state, a press release said
BharatMatrimony has more than 145 stores in 13 states,it said.
