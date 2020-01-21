Army jawan, SPO killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama district

An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed on Tuesday in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The encounter broke out in the district's Khrew area when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

SPO Shahbaz Ahmad was killed on the spot while the jawan was injured during the gunfight and succumbed to the injuries later, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.