Woman whose family alleged rape died from multiple fractures post-accident: Police

The post-mortem report of the 20-year-old girl whose family alleged rape and assault by two men has confirmed that she died from multiple fractures and a shock due to an injury to kidney after an accident on the Yamuna Expressway, police said on Tuesday. However, a report of medical diagnostics involving the vaginal swab of the deceased is yet to be out and that will confirm if she was raped or not, police said. "The autopsy has re-confirmed the observations of a femur bone fracture of the private hospital in Jewar where she was first treated before being referred to Delhi," DCP (I) Sankalp Sharma told PTI.

"The report stated that she died as a result of shock due to injury to kidney and multiple fractures produced by blunt force impact, which generally happens in cases of road accident," he added. "So far there is no evidence of rape. However, the vaginal swab of the deceased has been taken for observation and we would get its report in about a week,” Sharma said.

The woman had died at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi on Sunday where she was brought on Friday night after preliminary medication at a private hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar area, according to police. The woman, who worked in a private firm in Sector 68 here, had gone to Mathura along with a co-worker (20) and her brother (22) and another mutual friend (21).

She met with an accident on Friday evening while returning. The incident had taken place on the Yamuna Expressway at the 66th milestone while returning from Mathura, police said.

On Saturday, police received a complaint from the girl's family who alleged that she was raped and assaulted by the two men who accompanied her on the trip. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act at the Sector 49 police station. DCP Sharma said there have been no arrests so far and the probe is being transferred to Mathura district, where the incident had taken place.

