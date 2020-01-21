Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram guv urges Shah to establish AIIMS-like institute, IIT,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:24 IST
Mizoram guv urges Shah to establish AIIMS-like institute, IIT,

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has urged the Centre to establish an AIIMS-like medical institute, an IIT and an IIM in the state, an official release said on Tuesday. Sreedharan made the request during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi last week, it said.

He also urged Shah to take steps to construct a road connecting Lawngtlai in south Mizoram with Bangladesh capital Dhaka and widen NH-306 (formerly 54) -- that connects the state with Assam's Silchar -- to four lanes, the release said. The governor also raised issues of border fencing with Bangladesh and expansion of Lengpui airport, it said.

Mizoram shares a 318 km border with Bangladesh, of which 233 km is yet to be fenced, sources said. Shah and Pillai also discussed security measures along the India-Myanmar border and setting up of an international trade centre at Zochachhuah village in Lawngtlai district, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Two suspected SIMI members get bail in arms seizure case

A court here has granted bail to two alleged members of the banned organisation SIMI, arrested last Month in connection with a 2006 arms seizure case in Maharashtra. The accused, Ejaj Akram Khan 40 and his brother Elyas, were arrested from...

Brazil to create 'Amazon Council' to protect and develop the rainforest

Brazils right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will create an Amazon Council to protect and ensure the sustainable development of the worlds largest rainforest, following intense criticism of his environmental policies. The ...

5 tourists saved off Goa coast in separate incidents

Two tourists from Afghanistan and one from United Kingdom and three others were rescued off the coast of Goa on Tuesday, a tourism official said. The Afghans were rescued off Anjuna beach while the Briton and a 33-year-old man from Bengalu...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020