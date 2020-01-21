Mizoram guv urges Shah to establish AIIMS-like institute, IIT,

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has urged the Centre to establish an AIIMS-like medical institute, an IIT and an IIM in the state, an official release said on Tuesday. Sreedharan made the request during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi last week, it said.

He also urged Shah to take steps to construct a road connecting Lawngtlai in south Mizoram with Bangladesh capital Dhaka and widen NH-306 (formerly 54) -- that connects the state with Assam's Silchar -- to four lanes, the release said. The governor also raised issues of border fencing with Bangladesh and expansion of Lengpui airport, it said.

Mizoram shares a 318 km border with Bangladesh, of which 233 km is yet to be fenced, sources said. Shah and Pillai also discussed security measures along the India-Myanmar border and setting up of an international trade centre at Zochachhuah village in Lawngtlai district, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.