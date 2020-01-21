Church vandalised in Bengaluru by miscreants
A church has been vandalised by unidentified miscreants here on Monday.
The miscreants reportedly attacked the St. Francis of Assisi Church located in Kengeri Satellite Town in the city.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
