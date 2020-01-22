Maha: Smuggled liquor worth Rs 11 lakh seized in Palghar

Liquor worth Rs 11.6 lakh being smuggled from the Union Territory of Daman has been seized in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, officials of the state excise flying squadintercepted a truck near a police post in Mokhada taluka on Monday night, Excise Inspector Subhash Jadhav said.

Upon search, they seized 191 liquor boxes concealed in five cavities made in the truck's floor and driver's cabin, the official said. The total seized stock, comprising liquors of various brands, was worth Rs 11.06 lakh, he said.

The truck driver and cleaner were detained and the vehicle was impounded, he said. Jadhav also said that since September 2017, smuggled liquor worth Rs eight crore was seized and 14 liquor dens were sealed in the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

