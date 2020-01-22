Man dead after landslide hits car on Jammu-Srinagar highway

A 25-year-old man was killed on Wednesday when his car was hit by a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Wednesday, police said. Shakeel Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Noorbagh locality of Srinagar, died on-the-spot after boulders rolling down the hillock hit his vehicle on the highway at Panthiyal, an official said.

The highway remained closed for vehicular traffic for the second day on Wednesday following multiple landslides triggered by rains along the Panthiyal-Ramsu stretch and slippery conditions due to snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel area. Bhat was on way to Srinagar from Jammu. The fresh landslide occurred shortly after the road was cleared of the debris, the official said.

He said the quick reaction team of police and local volunteers recovered the body from the mangled car after hectic efforts and shifted it to public health centre in Ramsu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.