Tributes paid to Army jawan killed in encounter with militants

The Army paid tributes on Wednesday to Sepoy Rahul Rainswal, who was killed during an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier. "In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of the proud nation," an Army official said.

He said in a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the soldier. Sepoy Rainswal was part of a cordon and search operation team when he was fired upon by militants causing him severe injuries, the official said.

He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here but succumbed to his injuries, the official added. Rainswal, 26, had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Riyasi Vamangaon village in Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and a daughter. "The mortal remains of the late Sepoy Rahul Rainswal were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being." the official said.

