5 cows die after getting stuck in swamp

Five stray cows died after getting trapped in a swamp in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident on Tuesday led to protests by people of Parasoli village in Budhana area and they demanded proper shelters for cows.

According to sub-divisional magistrate Kumar Bhupender, the five cows were found dead in the swamp. The bodies have been fished out. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.