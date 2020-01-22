Left Menu
PM reviews nine delayed projects of three Union ministries

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-01-2020 19:25 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress made in nine delayed projets spread across as many states at the first meeting of 'Pragati' this year. These projects, worth over Rs 24,000 crore, are spread over Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

These include three from Railways, five from the Road Transport and Highways and one from the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. Modi also reviewed the performance related to insurance schemes -- ‘Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana’ (PMJJBY) and ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ (PMSBY).

The progress under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project, which is a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance, also came up for review. In the last 31 'Pragati' interactions, Modi has reviewed a total of 269 projects with a total investment of Rs 12.30 lakh crore.

He has also reviewed the resolution of grievance redressal related to 47 government programmes and schemes across 17 diverse sectors. 'Pragati' is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for 'Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.' PTI NAB RDM

RDM

