Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:16 IST
Suspect in Mangaluru airport bomb case surrenders
Commissioner of Police in Mangaluru Image Credit: ANI

A 36-year-old man, who is suspected to have planted the explosive at the Mangaluru Intentional Airport, surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said. The suspect has been identified as Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, police said, adding that he resembled the one captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru airport The man turned up at the DG and IGP office here in the morning, where he was detained and taken for medical tests and preliminary inquiry done, they said.

The suspect confessed to having planted the bomb at the airport, police said. He is reported to have got information on making the explosive via the internet, sources said.

"One suspect named Adithya presented before police between 8-9 am, claiming that he was responsible for Mangaluru incident--he will be handed over to Mangaluru police team for further investigation..," Bengaluru (Central)DCPChetan Singh Rathore told reporters earlier in the day. A team of police officials, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Mangaluru arrived in the city later to question the suspect and carry out necessary legal procedures.

Police sources said, Rao, an engineering graduate and an MBA holder, who was taken to Ulsoor Gate police station in Bengaluru for questioning, was subsequently handed over to Mangaluru police, which is investigating the case. He was presented before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court here and transit warrant secured, officials said, adding that he will be produced before a court in Mangaluru on Thursday to obtain his custody.

Police are taking Rao to Mangaluru via air. The suspect reportedly traveled using different routes and modes to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday night, sources said.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommi said police's "hot pursuit" forced him to surrender before the police. "Inquiry is on about his background or association with any organizations, and reason for his act.

An investigation is also on regarding the materials used for the explosive, how he was able to make it and where he got them," he told reporters here. Speaking to reporters at Belagavi later, Bommai said Rao was disappointed, unable to find a proper job He had earlier been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport in 2018 and was jailed for six months, sources said.

This was an act of revenge as he was denied the job of a security guard at the Bengaluru International Airport which he had applied for due to lack of certain documents, they said. Rao had come to Bengaluru in 2012 seeking a job and landed one in a private bank, which he resigned.

He then returned to Mangaluru, where he worked as a security guard for six months and then as a cook in Puthige Mutt in Udupi. Later, he went back to Bengaluru and joined an insurance company, which he left and tried to become a security staff at the airport, the sources said.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

CJI takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures

Chief Justice of India CJI S A Bobde Wednesday took note of overcrowding in the courtroom ahead of hearing on over 140 pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act and said there was a need to devise a mechanism to tackle the menace. A bench...

Boat catches fire mid-sea; 6 fishermen rescued, one missing

A fisherman went missing, while six others were rescued after their boat caught fire and sank mid-sea off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday, an association said. The incident took place when the fishing boat, Dha...

Nadda to address rally in CAA's support in UP

In his first visit to Uttar Pradesh after taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda will on Thursday address a public meeting in support of the amended citizenship law in Agra, the party said in a statement.He will be joined by UP Chief Minis...

Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment, rolls out Altroz

Tata Motors on Wednesday entered the premium hatchback segment with the rollout of BS-VI compliant Altroz at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh ex-showroom India. Besides Altroz, Tata Motors also launched the BS-VI versions of Nexon, Tiago, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020