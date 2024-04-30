Robotic Precision Enhances Knee Replacement Outcomes at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road

Manipal Hospital Varthur Road hosted a special focused group discussion for senior citizens, aiming to raise awareness about osteoarthritis (joint pain) and robotic-assisted surgeries for total knee replacement, which is an effective treatment for knee joint issues. The event, attended by approximately 100 seniors from various Resident Welfare Associations, featured esteemed orthopaedic specialists: Dr. Raj Devashis Chakravarty, HOD & Consultant - Orthopedics; Dr. R Raghavendra Reddy, Consultant - Orthopaedics; and Dr. Rajesh Srinivas, Consultant - Orthopaedic Surgeon from Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road and Whitefield.

The main motto of the event was to highlight the pressing issues surrounding osteoarthritis, particularly among the elderly, and showcase the transformative impact of robotic surgery and the role of technology in improving patient outcomes. Osteoarthritis, or knee wear and tear, is a debilitating condition that usually affects the elderly population globally. Although multiple factors lead to osteoarthritis, age-related wear and tear-related degeneration of the tissues in the joint is the most common cause.

Dr. Raj Devashis Chakravarty opened the discussion and spoke about why the elderly, in particular, are more prone to joint pain and knee problems and hence they need to be updated with knowledge on how to prevent osteoarthritis or what the treatment options are for effective management. He introduced the audience to the advanced Mako Smart Robotics™ for Total Knee Replacement (TKR) and stated, ''Orthopaedic surgeons have an affinity for technological toys and the Mako Robotic System is the newest addition to their surgical arsenal that is all set to become the future of joint replacement surgery.'' About Mako Smart Robotics™: Mako Smart Robotics™ is an advanced technology that offers three unique features: 3D CT–based planning, AccuStop™ haptic technology, and Insightful Data Analytics for orthopaedic surgeries that are highly precise and offer enhanced patient outcomes. This robotic system can be used to perform total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and hip replacement.

Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, which has always been at the forefront of using the most advanced technology for treatment purposes, became the first-ever hospital in the Whitefield Cluster to introduce the most advanced Mako Smart Robotics™ in their Department of Orthopaedics. Dr. R Raghavendra Reddy elaborated on the unique features of Mako Smart Robotics™ and said, ''The 3D imaging guided robotic arm provides real-time data during the surgery by using infrared cameras and optical tracking, which helps the surgeon execute precise bone cuts and alignments.'' Adding on how Mako Smart Robotics™ is poised to be a game-changer in orthopaedic surgeries and how it provides several advantages to the patients over conventional surgeries, Dr. Rajesh Srinivas stated, ''The introduction of robotic technology into joint replacement surgery has revolutionized the procedure. Robotic joint replacement surgeries offer minimally invasive approaches, precise bone cuts, and optimal implant placement, ensuring better implant longevity than conventional methods, reduced risk of complications, reduced post-operative pain, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays.'' During the discussion, the doctors also spoke about various other factors such the patient criteria that make them eligible for robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery, the recovery period, and the rehabilitation process. The event concluded with doctors being hopeful that with better awareness about robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgeries and its advantages over conventional procedures, robotic surgeries will see greater acceptance from the public.

