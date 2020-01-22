Meghalaya govt announces by-election to Langrin seat of KHADC

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced that the by-election to the Langrin seat of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will be held on February 28. The bypoll is necessitated following the demise of United Democratic Party MDC Nasar Marwein in October last year.

The state cabinet has decided that the by-election will be conducted by the district council affairs department and counting of votes will take place on March 3, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. He said the draft electoral rolls will be published on January 28 with the last date for filing of claims and objections on February 12, he said.

The final electoral rolls will be released on February 15. The last date of filing of nomination is on February 19 before 3 pm and scrutiny of papers will take place on the same day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is on February 20, Tynsong said. He said that the model code of conduct will come into force from February 17 and it will be effective only in Langrin constituency.

The KHADC has a strength of 30 members..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

