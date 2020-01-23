Six children injured in collision between two buses

Six children were injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus on Thursday morning in west Delhi's Naraina area, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, it received a call at 7.10 am regarding the incident.

The six children, who were injured in the collision, were rushed to Kapoor Hospital with the help of locals, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

