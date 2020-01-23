Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tensions in Jharkhand's Lohardanga after stones hurled at rally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lohardaga
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 14:38 IST
Tensions in Jharkhand's Lohardanga after stones hurled at rally
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Stones were hurled at a rally taken out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, sparking tensions in the area, police said. The incident happened when the rally, taken out by some Hindutva outfits, reached the Amlatoli Chowk area, they said.

Some two-wheelers were set on fire following the attack, police said. Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok are at the spot to control the situation.

A large number of police personnel have also been deployed in the area, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-France uses Davos to pursue global 'digital tax' goal

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is optimistic of reaching a deal on a global tax on digital companies, despite an initial failure to agree one with the United States.We are moving in the right direction, Le Maire told Reuters TV at t...

Amended citizenship law and situation in Kashmir are internal issues of India: Brazilian envoy to PTI.

Amended citizenship law and situation in Kashmir are internal issues of India Brazilian envoy to PTI....

UPDATE 1-Virus fears drag down European stocks ahead of ECB policy decision

European shares fell on Thursday, hit by worries over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, with investors also bracing for the European Central Banks first policy decision of the year.The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3 and...

Aparshakti adorably wishes wife Aakriti a happy birthday

Actor and radio jockey Aparshakti Khurana wished wife Aakriti on her birthday through adorable social media posts. The actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and shared glimpses of the celebration. He wrote, Happy Bdayyy Kuckoooooo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020