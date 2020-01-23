Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth Congress launches campaign to demand National Register for Unemployed

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:42 IST
Youth Congress launches campaign to demand National Register for Unemployed

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday launched a nationwide campaign to press the government for a National Register of Unemployed (NRU) and asked it what steps it was taking to address unemployment. The campaign was launched at the Congress headquarters by AICC in-charge for the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Krishna Allavaru and IYC chief Srinivas B V.

The demand for the NRU is in response to the high rate of unemployment in India, which has reached its highest level in 45 years, they said. The unemployed youth can support the demand for the NRU by giving a missed call on a toll-free number.

This will help give a voice to the plight of young Indians and help draw the government's attention to the menace of unemployment in the country, the Congress leaders said. "We want that the government bring a National Register of Unemployed," Allavaru said, adding that the Modi government should understand and hear the pain of the youth, and help mitigate their problems.

"We do not want to hear about the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) or the NRC (National Register of Citizens). We want to hear from you on what you are doing to increase employment in the country," he said. The Congress leader alleged that as many as 36 youth committed suicide in the country every day and the rate of unemployment in India has touched an all-time high in the last 45 years.

He said the root cause of recession in India is "Modi-made" and "Made in India". It has been created by the Narendra Modi government due to its wrong policies like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, Allavaru said. Srinivas said one would earlier hear about farmer suicides in the country, but now "we are hearing about youth committing suicides".

"The Youth Congress is ready to buy a pair of spectacles from anywhere in the world for the prime minister to see the problems of the youth," he said, while referring to a pair being allegedly bought for Rs 2.5 lakh for Modi to see the solar eclipse. IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan said as part of the campaign for having NRU, unemployed youth will have to call on the tollfree number and the call details would be sent to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Six Mali soldiers killed in overnight ambush

Six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state. The troops came under fire late Wednesday from unidentified armed men in...

HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM

HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH AT 6 PM Chennai, Jan 23 PTI Highlights from the southern region at 6 PM. MDS7 VIRUS-KL-VIJAYAN Coronavirus Kerala CM writes to External Affairs minister Thiruvananthapuram Amid reports t...

WRAPUP 7-China orders 'unprecedented' lockdown of two cities at virus epicentre

China on Thursday locked down two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600, as health authorities around the world took action to prevent a global pandemic. Health officials fear th...

PM to lay wreath at National War Memorial on R-Day for the first time

In a first, the Prime Minister will pay homage to fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch, officials said. The iconic memorial in the India Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020