Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soren urges Governor to postpone swearing-in following

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:04 IST
Soren urges Governor to postpone swearing-in following

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged Governor Droupadi Murmu to postpone the swearing-in of his ministers on Friday, following his "grief-stricken mind" at the killing of seven villagers at Burugulikera by "Pathalgarhi" movement supporters. Soren, who had met the governor in the morning seeking to expand his ministry on Friday, again called on Murmu soon after returning from Burugulikera in the evening and requested her to change the date of the swearing-in ceremony.

An official release said the chief minister apprised the governor of the horrific incident and that he was pained at the incident, and requested to shift the date. The Raj Bhavan had earlier in the day confirmed the expansion of ministry to be taken place at 1 p.m. at Birsa Mandap at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

After coming out of Raj Bhavan, Soren told reporters "I met the governor and told her about the incident in detail. The tragic incident has hurt my mind. And in mourning period it is against humanity (for the swearing-in)," Soren said.

"So, I urged the governor to avoid tomorrows day. The governor said let us see," Soren said after his second meeting with the governor. This will be the first cabinet expansion of Soren government which assumed power in the state on December 29 last.

Along with Soren, three ministers---two from the Congress and one from the RJD--also took oath that day. As per the Constitutional provision Jharkhand can have a maximum of twelve ministers, including the chief minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China seals five cities to halt spread of virulent coronavirus as cases climb to over 630

China on Thursday locked down five cities, including Wuhan, suspending all public transport in an unprecedented move to contain the coronavirus that has infected over 630 people and left 17 others dead, dampening the celebrations of the Lun...

UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group

Three separate research teams backed by a global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China. Developing new vaccines...

Spanish premier pledges to help tourist areas battered by Storm Gloria

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an emergency meeting to deal with the impact of storm Gloria after flying over areas of eastern Spain where heavy rains, powerful winds, and huge waves have killed at least 11 people. Residents ...

WRAPUP 9-China puts millions on lockdown as WHO weighs virus response

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.Health o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020