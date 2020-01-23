With terrorism dying down, govt focused on development of J-K: Som Parkash

As part of the ongoing week-long public outreach programme, several Union ministers on Thursday visited different parts of the Jammu region with one of them asserting that the government's sole aim now is development of Jammu and Kashmir as terrorism is "dying down". Almost 30 Union ministers visited Jammu region since the launch of the programme on January 18 aimed at informing the people about the benefits of abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

They also inspected developmental works, announced new projects and informed public about the central projects and welfare schemes. On the penultimate day of the outreach programme, Som Parkash, the Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, said the central government is committed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on making available services in health, education, power and Public Health Engineering sectors.

"The government's commitment can be gauged by the fact that the Union ministers are personally visiting the newly formed Union Territory to assess the ground situation and to know about the expectations of the people," he said, adding "With terrorism finally dying down, our sole aim is development of the region." In response to repeated demand of promoting the Reasi district as a major tourist destination, the Union minister assured to take all possible measures in this regard.

MoS for Railways Suresh C Angadi had an exhaustive tour of Bishnah here and interacted with various deputations and civil society members, who projected their demands and problems seeking an early redressal of the same. The Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameswar Teli, visited Ramban district and inaugurated 100-bed Girls Hostel at Kanthi constructed with a cost of Rs 2.82 crore under RMSA besides planting saplings of different species in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School, Kanthi.

"Various projects are being implemented in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh for which Rs 80,000 crore have already been sanctioned by the prime minister and government is keen to complete the ongoing projects with focus on railway and four-laning projects on priority basis," he said. He assured that his ministry would organise skill development programmes for women of hilly and far-flung district of Ramban so that they can start their own food processing units to improve their socio-economic status.

He also asked youths to start their own business units under various schemes and assured them full cooperation from his department. MoS for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh conducted a massive public outreach programme in Udhampur district and laid the foundation stones for 50-metre span motorable bridge at Khoon and water supply scheme in Thial besides inaugurating a sports ground and various other works.

The minister said all efforts would be made to fully harness the tourism potential of the attractive destination. "Jammu region has tremendous tourism potential and several steps are being taken to develop different tourist circuits here," she said, adding Mansar and Surinsar lakes will be developed as religious tourism spots and every possible effort would be made to boost the pilgrimage tourism in the area.

