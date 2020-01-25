Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, 2 IAF pilots killed in friendly fire get Vayu Sena medals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-01-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-01-2020 23:44 IST
6 Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakra, 2 IAF pilots killed in friendly fire get Vayu Sena medals
The President also approved Vayu-Sena Medal to Squadron Leaders Ninad Mandavgane and Siddharth Vashisht, pilots of the ill-fated Mi17 V5 helicopter brought down in a case of friendly fire in February last year. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind approved six Shaurya Chakras, 107 Sena Medals and four Vayu Sena medals for gallantry ahead of the 71st Republic Day, defense officials said on Saturday. He also approved five Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to duty), 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to duty), one Bar to Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to duty) and 13 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to duty).

Naib Subedar Sombir, who laid down his life-fighting terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year, was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra, officials said. Besides Sombir, Lt. Col Jyoti Lama, Maj. Konjenbham Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedhar Narender Singh, Naik Naresh Kumar, and Karmdeo Oraon were also the recipients of the award.

Shaurya Chakra is awarded to the armed forces for displaying extraordinary gallantry. The President also approved Vayu-Sena Medal to Squadron Leaders Ninad Mandavgane and Siddharth Vashisht, pilots of the ill-fated Mi17 V5 helicopter brought down in a case of friendly fire in February last year.

A surface-to-air missile of the Indian Air Force brought down the chopper in Kashmir's Budgam on the morning of February 27 following the failure of command and control. The incident took place in the midst of the Indian and Pakistani fighter jets being engaged in fierce aerial combat in Nowshera, a day after India's airstrike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Sena Medal (gallantry) was also posthumously approved for Havildar Baljeet, Naik Sandeep, Naik Buta Singh, Naik Kuldeep Singh, and Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaiswal. The President also approved 30 Param Vishisht Sena Medals (PVSM) for 30 top armed forces personnel, including Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh, the Commander of the Northern Army Command and Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan, the Commander of the Army's Eastern Command.

Lt. Gen S K Saini, the Vice Chief of the Army, G Ashok Kumar, the Vice Chief of the Navy and Harjit Singh Arora, the Vice Chief of the Air Force were also awarded PVSMs. Kovind also approved four Uttam Yudh Seva Meda (UYSM) to four top Army generals including Lt. Gen. Y K Joshi, who will soon take charge of the Northern Army Command.

Twenty personnel from Army and Air Headquarters have been awarded 'Mention-in-Despatches' by the President, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba's Taobao takes down overpriced face masks on its marketplace

Alibabas Taobao marketplace said on Sunday that it has removed sales of face masks from shops that show unstable prices or false advertising, as prices for the products surged as Chinese consumers race to protect themselves from the coronav...

French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the center of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday. Chinas health authorities requested the drug to help with the governments efforts to address the...

Los Angeles County confirms first case of coronavirus

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Sunday it had confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in country.The individual was returning from Wuhan, China and is currently receiving medical treatment, the health ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020