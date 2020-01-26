Indian national flag unfurled at 10,000 mosques across Kerala on Republic Day
The Indian national flag was unfurled at around 10,000 mosques and religious institutions across Kerala on the auspicious occasion of 71st Republic Day on Sunday.
The Indian national flag was unfurled at around 10,000 mosques and religious institutions across Kerala on the auspicious occasion of 71st Republic Day on Sunday. "The national flag was unfurled at around 10,000 mosques across the state on this auspicious occasion as per the instruction of the Waqf Board," Secretary of the Kuttiady Juma Masjid Committee, K Basheer, told ANI here.
He said that the national flag was also unfurled at the Kuttiady Juma Masjid here as per the instructions. "Constitution is under threat by the Citizenship Amendment Act, we also read the preamble of the Constitution in solidarity," Basheer said.
Meanwhile, a majestic event was held in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Indian
- Constitution
- Citizenship Amendment Act
ALSO READ
Two more illegal apartment complexes to be razed in Kerala on Sunday
Lack of cooperation from Kerala delayed rail link to Sabarimala, increased cost by 512 pc: Goyal
Assistant SI commits suicide in Kerala
Kerala Blasters snap ATK's unbeaten run with 1-0 win
Complied with SC order, demolished apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu: Kerala govt informs court