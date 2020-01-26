Indian national flag unfurled at 10,000 mosques across Kerala on Republic Day

The Indian national flag was unfurled at around 10,000 mosques and religious institutions across Kerala on the auspicious occasion of 71st Republic Day on Sunday. "The national flag was unfurled at around 10,000 mosques across the state on this auspicious occasion as per the instruction of the Waqf Board," Secretary of the Kuttiady Juma Masjid Committee, K Basheer, told ANI here.

He said that the national flag was also unfurled at the Kuttiady Juma Masjid here as per the instructions. "Constitution is under threat by the Citizenship Amendment Act, we also read the preamble of the Constitution in solidarity," Basheer said.

Meanwhile, a majestic event was held in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.