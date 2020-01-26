Ahead of R-Day, Naxals torch 3 vehicles in C'garh's Bijapur

Naxals set on fire three vehicles engaged in road construction on the eve of Republic Day in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday. Naxals stormed a road construction site in Pusgudi village in Usoor development block late Saturday night and set on fire three tractors belonging to a contracting firm, an official said.

"The road was being built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The site of incident is some 450 kilometres away from Raipur. The contractor had not followed precautions laid down by security forces for such work in Naxal-affected areas," he added. "He was told to carry out work only when there is adequate security but he failed to follow the instruction.

Moreover, he was told to park his vehicles near a police station or security forces camp for safety but he did so in the village," he added. A police team had reached the site and efforts were on to nab the ultras, he said.

The incident comes at a time when security across the state has been tightened amid calls by proscribed Maoist outfits for boycott of Republic Day celebrations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.