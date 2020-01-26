Rajasthan: Governor, chief minister unfurl Tricolour

Fervour marked the 71st Republic Day celebrations in Rajasthan with Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot unfurling the National Flag at separate functions here on Sunday. Governor Kalraj Mishra hoisted the Tricolour at the Raj Bhawan and a state-level function at the SMS stadium.

In his message to people of the state on Saturday, Mishra had said the unity in diversity is the uniqueness of the Indian culture. "We should always remember that our mutual brotherhood, harmony and affection strengthen our unity and inspire us to work together for development, which lies in unity," he said.

He also urged people to introspect. Let us all take a pledge to work together for the creation of a prosperous and new Rajasthan, considering state's historical pride and self-respect as paramount, he said. Addressing the Republic Day celebrations at the secretariat here on Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged them to live in harmony and maintain the unity and integrity of the country.

Gehlot said we should take everyone along "as per the spirit of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, who created Indian Constitution". The chief minister said the country attained independence after a long struggle by great leaders like Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

The day is a symbol of people's faith in constitutional values, he said, adding that it should be our endeavour that the country moves in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Gehlot said good governance is the top priority of the state government.

The role of all government officials is important for transparent and accountable governance, the CM said. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot too unfurled the National Flag at the state Congress headquarters.

CM Gehlot, several ministers and MLAs were present on this occasion. Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the Amar Jawan Jyoti Shaheed Memorial and paid tributes to the martyrs.

