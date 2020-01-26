Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM seeks suitable monetary compensation from Nepal govt to kin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 20:30 IST
CM seeks suitable monetary compensation from Nepal govt to kin

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sought the urgent intervention of the External Affairs Ministry for "suitable monetary compensation" from the Nepal government to relatives of eight tourists from Kerala who died at a resort in that country. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said their untimely deaths has been a "severe blow to their families." "Prima facie, it is clear that there has been negligence on the part of the service providers and there appears to be failure of regulatory mechanisms which ought to have been in place," Vijayan said in the letter.

He said the Indian government should request the Nepal government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. "Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal should be persuaded to give a suitable monetary compensation to the families of the victims," Vijayan said.

The state government had on January 24 sought a detailed probe into the deaths of eight Malayalee tourists, including four children. The eight Keralites, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, had died on January 21 following possible asphyxiation in their room at a mountainous resort in Nepal.

Praveen Nair, an IT professional from Dubai, his wife and three children and Ranjit, also a software engineer, his wife and a son had died in the resort..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - TMZ

Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ reported.Kobe was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down, the report httpswww.tmz...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangero...

UPDATE 1-French citizens to be evacuated from Wuhan by airplane - minister

French citizens will be evacuated from the Wuhan area in China that is the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.French citizens will be repatriated by airplane directly to France, with the agre...

Soccer-Argentine player unharmed after kidnap ordeal

A top-flight Argentine player has been released unharmed after being kidnapping for several hours, his club Lanus said on Sunday. Central defender Lautaro Valenti was abducted along with a companion on Saturday night in Avellaneda, an indus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020