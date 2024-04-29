Left Menu

Corrected Headline: Man Kills Friend in Delhi Park Dispute Over Mutual Acquaintance

The two reportedly had a fallout over a woman.Police said they received a PCR call about a stabbing incident at Mahindra Park Police Station around 4.30 pm.Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at the house when the stabbing took place, an officer said.Zahid saw the woman with Ravi at his house.

A 33-year-old mechanic was stabbed to death Sunday at his rented house in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police said.

The victim, Zahid, was known to his alleged killer, who has been identified as Ravi, they said. The two reportedly had a fallout over a woman.

Police said they received a PCR call about a stabbing incident at Mahindra Park Police Station around 4.30 pm.

Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who too was present at the house when the stabbing took place, an officer said.

''Zahid saw the woman with Ravi at his house. A verbal spat ensued between them. Ravi stabbed Zahid who died,'' a senior police officer said.

Ravi, who also received some cuts in the scuffle, called up police after he stabbed his friend.

''Ravi himself called the police and informed about the incident. The deceased was a paper cutting machine mechanic. Ravi is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital,'' said the officer.

Police said they will question Ravi once he gets a discharge, as well as the woman.

