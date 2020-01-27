Left Menu
Prasad says EU parliamentarians should also speak against Pak atrocities on Hindus, Sikhs

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:40 IST
  27-01-2020
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday questioned the objectivity of members of European Union (EU) Parliament who have backed resolutions against the CAA, asking if they ever raised their voices over "victimisation" of minority Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan. His assertion came after close to 600 lawmakers in the 751-member parliament moved six resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying the enactment of the law marked a dangerous shift in India's citizenship regime.

"The government of India has already explained that it (the CAA) is our internal matter. We believe in engagement. Lots of Left Parties there have sought this resolution and our External Affairs Minister will engage with them and explain our position," Prasad told a press conference at the Delhi BJP office. The powerful 28-nation bloc is set to debate and vote on the motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against the CAA.

Asked about the upcoming EU Parliament's debate, Prasad asked a counter question, "Have my esteemed friends of EU Parliament sought to raise a voice over victimisation of Hindu girls or a Sikh Granthi's daughter in Pakistan? It is high time they also need to be objective." The European Union (EU) Parliament should not take any action questioning the rights and authority of democratically elected legislatures, government sources had said on Sunday.

India hopes that the "sponsors and supporters" of the resolutions will engage with the government to get a full and accurate assessment of facts before they proceed further, the sources had said.

