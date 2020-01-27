Jawan injured as militants open fire on patrol party in Anantnag

A security force personnel was injured on Monday after suspected militants opened fire on a patrol party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The jawan received injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired by suspected militants in Arwani area of Anantnag district, they said.

They said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.