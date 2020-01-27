Two killed, three injured in group clash

Two persons were killed and three injured in a group clash in this district on Monday, police said. The victims were attacked using sharp edged weapons.

While one person was killed on the spot, another died in a local government hospital, they said. The incident happened at Kailasapatti in the district.

The injured have been hospitalised. The reason for the clash was being enquired into, police said.

Security has been tightened in the area..

