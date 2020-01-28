25-yr-old man sustains burn injuries after woman throws acid in UP's Unnao

A 25-year-old man sustained burn injuries after a woman living in his neighbourhood allegedly threw acid on him in Bhavaniganj area of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, police said. Rohit Yadav was working in his dairy when the incident took place, SP Vikrant Vir said.

Yadav was taken to a hospital in Lucknow after his family members informed police, he said. The 20-year-old woman, who was being questioned by police, lived near Yadav's dairy and both of them knew each other, the SP said.

They had been talking to each other for a past few months, he said. Additional force was deployed in the area as a precautionary measure as Yadav and the woman belong to different communities, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

