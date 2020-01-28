Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM Modi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:02 IST
Brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act to correct "historical injustice" and to fulfil the BJP's "old promise" to religious minorities living in neighbouring countries. Speaking at the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi said the problem in Jammu and Kashmir persisted since Independence and some families and political parties kept issues in the region "alive", as a result of which terrorism thrived there.

He said the present government has been trying to solve decades old problems plaguing the country. Slamming Pakistan, the prime minister said the neighbouring country has lost three wars, but continues to wage proxy wars against India.

Previous governments, he said, treated the problem as a law and order issue. "But even when out armies would ask for action, they would not go ahead," he said, slamming the "inaction" of previous governments at the Centre.

He also said that currently, not only J-K, but other parts of the country are also peaceful and the government has managed to address the aspirations of the northeast region which were neglected for decades. Listing out the achievements of the government, the PM referred to the Bodo agreement, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir among them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll in collision between bus and auto-rickshaw

Death toll in a collision between a bus and auto-rickshaw Maharashtras Nashik district rises to 15 Police....

Sharjeel Imam's lawyer claims he surrendered before Delhi police

The lawyer of Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi police on sedition charge for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, claimed on Tuesday that the anti-CAA activist had surrendered before the police. Advocate Mishika Singh told PT...

ED summons PFI, linked NGO officials in PMLA probe case

The ED has summoned seven office bearers of PFI and an NGO linked to it in connection with a money laundering probe against them, officials said on Tuesday. They said the office bearers of the Kerala-based Popular Front of India PFI and tho...

Cricket-Zimbabwe restrict Sri Lanka to edge ahead in second test

Donald Tiripano and Sikandar Raza took a wicket each as Zimbabwe reduced Sri Lanka to 122 for two in their first innings before bad light brought a premature end to the second day of the final test at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. Zimb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020