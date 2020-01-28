Senior citizen beaten to death with sticks in UP's Chitrakoot

An elderly man was beaten to death over a petty dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said on Tuesday. Shyamlal (70) was thrashed with sticks in Markundi area of the district by Ashok after the former objected to the latter hitting his goat on Monday, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

He was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead, the SP said. Mittal said the accused has been arrested and the victim's body has been sent for a post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

