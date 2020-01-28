Goa: Official announcement for National Games on Jan 31 Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI)The National Games Organising Committee (NGOC) will announce the launch of the 36th edition of National Games on January 31 in Panaji, an official said on Tuesday. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will be the chief guest, while two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar and champion athlete Anju Bobby George will be guests of honour for the event, the NGOC official added.

President of the Indian Olympic Association Narinder Dhruv Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta will also be part of the event, he added. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik and deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will also be present on the occasion, he said.

"The official mascot for the Games will make a grand entry and will be the main attraction over the next nine months," the official said. Speaking about the event, Sawant said after hosting international sporting events such as Lusophony Games and FIFA U-17 World Cup, Goa has emerged as one of the top sporting states in India.

"We are now all set to host the 36th National Games in October and to herald the beginning of the event, the official announcement has been scheduled on January 31," he said. A series of promotional activities and spectator engagement initiatives have been planned over the next nine months, he added.

The National Games are scheduled to be held in Goa between October 20 and November 4, in which 12,000 sportspersons from across the country will compete for top honours in 37 disciplines..

