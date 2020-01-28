Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman accuses choreographer Acharya of making her watch porn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:59 IST
Woman accuses choreographer Acharya of making her watch porn
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A 33-year-old woman associated with the film industry has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in suburban Andheri. In a complaint filed with the Amboli police here, the woman, an assistant choreographer, has alleged that Acharya and two women assaulted her during a function of the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association (IFTCA) held in Andheri on Sunday.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has now written to the Amboli police, asking them to submit a report in the matter within a week. Apart from Acharya (48), the assistant choreographer has named two women, Jayashree Kelkar and Preeti Lad, members of his choreography team, in her complaint about the assault, a police official said on Tuesday.

However, the Amboli police have also received a cross-complaint against the assistant choreographer from Lad and Kelkar, he said. Senior inspector Someshwar Kamthe said, "We have registered the cross-complaint and will be calling the woman (the assistant choreographer) to the police station as part of the further probe." Calls made to Acharya for his reaction remained unanswered.

In her letter to the NCW, the woman, a resident of suburban Bhayandar, claimed that Acharya forced her to watch adult videos whenever she visited his office. In her police complaint, she alleged Acharya had been also demanding commission from her for working in the film industry.

The complainant is also a member of the IFTCA. Acharya, general secretary of the IFTCA, used to frequently call the complainant to his office in Andheri, the official said, quoting the complaint.

On January 26, when the assistant choreographer reached the IFTCA office, Acharya shouted at her and announced that she was being "suspended", the police official said. Acharya grew furious after the woman told him that she is also an IFTCA member and allegedly asked his team member Kelkar to slap her, the official said.

"Kelkar and Preeti Lad hit me in public view which was captured on the CCTV," the complainant stated. The police have registered a non-cognizable (NC) offense and are investigating the matter, the official added.

NC offense refers to an offense in which the police have no authority to apprehend a person for the crime on their own. Under this law, the police require a warrant to arrest an accused and a court's prior approval to begin an investigation. Meanwhile, in their letter to the police, the MSCW has stated they have received a complaint from the woman, alleging she was not allowed to work in the industry and Acharya was a demanding commission from her and forcing her to watch adult videos.

The MSCW has asked the police to take action in the matter and submit a report within seven days, another official said. Speaking to PTI, the assistant choreographer said, "I appeared before the state commission and I will submit a fresh letter to them on Wednesday." She further alleged there are others who have been sexually assaulted by Acharya, who would pay his dancers less than standard rates and sometimes not pay them at all.

Acharya is using his IFTCA post to take out his "personal grudges" on dancers and other members, she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Ryanair warns of more job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips

Ryanair has warned pilots it may have to cut more jobs and close bases because the delivery date for its first 10 Boeing 737 MAX jets has slipped into the autumn.The Irish airline had originally planned to fly 58 of the jets this summer but...

EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organizing local elections in the peninsula last year. The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions req...

Modi govt destroyed India's image, deterred investors: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying Indias image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed. Addressing a youth rally here, the former Co...

Gokulam Kerala FC embarrass Kenkre FC 10-1 in IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC embarrassed Kenkre FC 10-1 in their Hero Indian Womens League football fixture here on Tuesday. Gokulams Nepali striker Sabitra Bhandari was the star of the show with five goals. Karishma Shirvoikar notched up a hat-trick,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020